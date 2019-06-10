Warren Buffett's likely successor Todd Combs may join Paytm board

An MBA graduate from Columbia Business School, he ran a hedge fund before joining Berkshire in 2010
Todd Combs, one of Warren Buffett's top investors from Berkshire Hathaway, will be joining the Paytm board as per a report in The Times of India.
As the Chief Investment Officer and probable successor to Buffett, he had led the $300 million investment in Paytm in August last year. The investment was Berkshire's first technology investment in a private company, which it usually shies away from.
