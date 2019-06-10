Warren Buffett's likely successor Todd Combs may join Paytm board

Todd Combs, one of Warren Buffett's top investors from Berkshire Hathaway, will be joining the Paytm board as per a report in The Times of India.

As the Chief Investment Officer and probable successor to Buffett, he had led the $300 million investment in Paytm in August last year. The investment was Berkshire's first technology investment in a private company, which it usually shies away from.

Combs also sits on the board of JP Morgan. An MBA graduate from Columbia Business School, he ran a hedge fund before joining Berkshire in 2010.

As per the report, Combs will be joined by Yao Michael SVP, Head of Corporate Finance at Alibaba group. The latter will replace Joseph Tsai, founding member and Executive Vice-Chairman of Alibaba group on the board.