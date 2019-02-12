Warren Buffett's Duracell, Energizer eye majority stake in Eveready Industries: Report

Duracell, owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, is eyeing controlling stake in Eveready Industries, the flagship company of the BM Khaitan’s group, reports The Economic Times.

Other competitors in the fray include Energizer Holdings, private equity firms Blackstone and KKR, as well as domestic funds like Kedaara, sources told the newspaper.

Energizer Holdings may have a slight advantage here as it already owns the Eveready brand in the US and China.

Eveready is part of the diversified BM Khaitan-led Williamson Magor group, which has interests in tea (McLeod Russel) and engineering (Kilburn Engineering and McNally Bharat), sells over 1.2 billion batteries and 25 million flashlights every year.

It commands half of the domestic dry battery and flashlight industry, the report said, adding that Panasonic and Nippon are its two main competitors in the organised space and Chinese companies dominating the unorganised segment.

Promoters own 44.35 percent stake as of December 31, 2018. Of this, the Khaitan family holds 1.17 percent, Williamson Magor owns 23.67 percent; and its unit Williamson Financial Services 8.79 percent. McLeod Russel is another shareholder from among the group entities, at 2.29 percent.

On January 11, the Hindu Business Line reported that the company has appointed Kotak Mahindra to scout for potential financial or strategic investors. The ET report said that all non-binding bids are expected to be submitted this week, post which the selected candidates will begin their due diligence process. The move is likely to trigger an open offer for an additional 26 percent stake in the company, the report said.

Sources told the Economic Times that promoters expect a 30-40 percent control premium to the current market price as they believe the stock is deeply undervalued.

The Hindu Business Line report expects the deal to conclude at an enterprise valuation of around Rs 4,000-6,000 crore.

How has the stock fared?

The Eveready stock has corrected 44.96 percent in the past one year and risen 12.37 percent since January in anticipation of the deal. On February 12, it closed at Rs 204, down 2.11 percent.

A brief history

The Eveready brand was owned by the erstwhile Union Carbide India since 1905. The latter exited India after the methyl isocyanate leak from its Bhopal plant (read as Bhopal Gas tragedy, one of the world’s worst industrial disasters) in 1984. The Khaitans fought a bitter battle with Nusli Wadia’s Bombay Dyeing to acquire Eveready for Rs 300 crore in 1993.

The company has six manufacturing facilities in Kolkata, Noida, Haridwar, Chennai, Lucknow and Assam. The group has been divesting non-core assets such as land to pare down its debt but sale of family silver will be a first for the group.

Financials

For the quarter-ended September, Eveready posted a profit of Rs 25.06 crore on sales of Rs 392.75 crore. Liabilities as of September 2018 stood at Rs 814.92 crore.