Warren Buffett's company has bet over $45 billion on the oil sector

Warren Buffett's company has bought up more than USD 11 billion worth of Occidental Petroleum stock this year, giving Berkshire Hathaway control of more than 20% of the oil producer. Omaha (US), Aug 9 (AP)