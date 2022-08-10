Warren Buffett's company has bet over $45 billion on the oil sector
Associated Press
August 10, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
Warren Buffett’s company has bought up more than USD 11 billion worth of Occidental Petroleum stock this year, giving Berkshire Hathaway control of more than 20% of the oil producer. Omaha (US), Aug 9 (AP) Warren Buffett’s company has bought up more than USD 11 billion worth of Occidental Petroleum stock this year, giving Berkshire Hathaway control of more than 20% of the oil producer.