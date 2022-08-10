English
    Warren Buffett's company has bet over $45 billion on the oil sector

    This year, Berkshire Hathaway purchased Occidental Petroleum stock for more than USD 11 billion.

    Associated Press
    August 10, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
    Warren Buffett's company has bought up more than USD 11 billion worth of Occidental Petroleum stock this year, giving Berkshire Hathaway control of more than 20% of the oil producer.
    Associated Press
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 08:14 am
