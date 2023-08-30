Warren Buffett turns 93: Here are the veteran's top 5 life and investing mantras

By far the best investment you can make is in yourself, Buffet had said

Investing legend Warren Buffett turned 93 on August 30. One of the most successful investors in the world, Buffet has over the years provided valuable insights on investing, how to weather a recession and much more. He, inspired by his businessman father Howard Graham Buffett, went on to lead Berkshire Hathaway, which owns over 60 companies. Buffett once famously said, "Rule 1: Never Lose Money and Rule 2: Never Forget Rule 1."

Here are the top five eternal words of wisdom by the veteran:

- Warren Buffet, at the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in 1999, was asked how to make $30 billion. His advice? Start early.

“Start early,” Buffett said, “I started building this little snowball at the top of a very long hill. The trick to have a very long hill is either starting very young or living to be very old.” Buffett said that if had $10,000 to invest, he would probably put his money in smaller companies to invest strategically. “I would probably focus on smaller companies because I would be working with smaller sums and there’s more chance that something is overlooked in that arena,” he said.

- Buffett believes investors should rely on their own instincts while choosing a business to invest in and “act vigorously” when they do find a good investment opportunity. He has reiterated several times the importance of investing in a good business, as well as index funds. “The best investment, I think, is a good business,” he once said.

- Buffett, famously hailed as the Oracle of Omaha, once urged university students to be open to learning and advised them to break this one bad habit that may not become apparent until it is too late. “There is one bad habit to pay close attention to that could become self-destructive in the long run: intellectual arrogance. The need to show people that you think you're smarter than they are is one way to derail you from building solid bonds,” he said. “Be smart without being arrogant…seek knowledge from those who may know more than you do."

- When asked to advise people trying to succeed in business, Buffet said, “By far the best investment you can make is in yourself.” He continued to elaborate on how communication skills are key and what he tells young students coming up to him. “For eg, communication skills. I tell those students… going to graduate schools and business and running all these complicated formulas and all that… If they just learnt to communicate better - both in writing and in person - they increase their value by at least 50 percent. It's just hugely important. And if you invest in yourself, no one can take it away from you,” he had said.

- Buffett also advises investors to focus on the long-term and avoid short-term thinking. He believes that the stock market will continue to go up over time, and investors who hold onto their investments for the long haul will be rewarded. To elaborate on the same point, he has even stated that one should "only buy something that you'd be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years."