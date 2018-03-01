App
Feb 24, 2018 09:17 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Warren Buffett says Berkshire needs to do 'huge acquisitions'

Warren Buffett on Saturday said he needs to make "one or more huge acquisitions" to increase Berkshire Hathaway Inc earnings, but admitted that finding a deal at "a sensible purchase price" has become a challenge.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Berkshire has USD 116 billion in cash and government bonds that Buffett wants to deploy to increase the earnings of its non-insurance businesses.

"Our smiles will broaden when we have redeployed Berkshire's excess funds into more productive assets," Buffett, who is Berkshire's chief executive, said in his annual letter to shareholders.

But he said that a debt-fueled "purchasing frenzy" binge by deal-hungry chief executives is making that task very difficult.

"Price seemed almost irrelevant to an army of optimistic purchasers," Buffett said. "The ample availability of extraordinarily cheap debt in 2017 further fueled purchase activity."

Berkshire on Saturday reported a record quarterly and annual profit, benefiting from a lower U.S. corporate income tax rate.

Fourth-quarter net income increased roughly fivefold to USD 32.55 billion, or USD 19,790 per Class A share, from USD 6.29 billion, or USD 3,823 per share, a year earlier.

#Business #Current Affairs #world

