Warren Buffett on Berkshire's success: Not just smart investing but lots of luck

Aparna Iyer
Feb 26, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

Buffett credits Berkshire’s success to not just smart investing but a lot to luck. For instance, Berkshire invested in insurance firm National Indemnity in 1967, the first step towards Berkshire’s well tested insurance bets, was a stroke of luck according to Buffett.

Ace investor Warren Buffett has served a summary of Berkshire Hathaway’s investment rigour and rigmarole in his 2022 annual letter to shareholders.

While Buffett and partner Charlie Munger are known for creating unparalleled wealth for their shareholders, they have made mistakes just like any other investor.

And Buffett has flagged his own errors in the letter. In fact, he highlights that Berkshire was a one-trick pony 68 years ago. Its investment in a revered textiles firm was “doomed” which Buffett realised late.

In fact, he goes on to say that investment decisions have been so-so and not spectacular. “In some cases, also, bad moves by me have been rescued by very large doses of luck,” he wrote.