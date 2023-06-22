Warren Buffett donates 13,693,432 shares of Berkshire Hathaway to five foundations

Warren Buffett

Warren E. Buffett has donated 13,693,432 shares of Berkshire Hathaway “B” stock to five foundations.

The Berkshire Hathaway chairman donated 10,453,008 shares to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, 1,045,300 shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and 731,708 shares to each of the Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation, a company release said.

The schedule for annual grants was made on June 26, 2006, and has since been supplemented by significant grants to four of the five recipients, Buffett said.

"When originally made, I owned 474,998 Berkshire A shares worth about $43 billion and those shares represented more than 98% of my net worth. I have converted A shares into B shares before making contributions. During the following 17 years, I have neither bought nor sold any A or B shares nor do I intend to do so. The five foundations have received Berkshire B shares that had a value when received of about $50 billion, substantially more than my entire net worth in 2006. I have no debts and my remaining A shares are worth about $112 billion, well over 99% of my net worth," Buffett added.

Warren E. Buffett converted 9,129 A shares into 13,693,500 B shares in order to donate 13,693,432 shares of Berkshire Hathaway “B” stock.

Mr. Buffett’s ownership of Berkshire now consists of 218,287 A shares and 344 B shares.