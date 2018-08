“Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy only when others are fearful.” Behavioural issues are a big influencing factor for the retail investors. The emotional swings force them to sell out when it is the time to load up more. Warren Buffett makes it clear that the valuations are attractive when no one is interested in stocks and the other way round. (Warren Buffett enjoys an ice cream treat from Dairy Queen before the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska; Reuters/Rick Wilking)