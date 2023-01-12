Warner Bros Discovery raises prices of HBO Max ad-free subscription
Shares of Warner Bros Discovery fell 3% to $119.
Reuters
January 12, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: The Warner Bros logo is seen during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, France, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Warner Bros Discovery Inc is raising the prices of its new HBO Max ad-free monthly subscription in the United States to $15.99 plus applicable taxes from $14.99 plus taxes earlier, the TV network said on Thursday.
Shares of Warner Bros Discovery fell 3% to $119.