    Warner Bros Discovery raises prices of HBO Max ad-free subscription

    Reuters
    January 12, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
    FILE PHOTO: The Warner Bros logo is seen during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, France, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

    Warner Bros Discovery Inc is raising the prices of its new HBO Max ad-free monthly subscription in the United States to $15.99 plus applicable taxes from $14.99 plus taxes earlier, the TV network said on Thursday.

    Shares of Warner Bros Discovery fell 3% to $119.
    first published: Jan 12, 2023 10:26 pm