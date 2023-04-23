 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh arrested by Punjab Police in Moga

Moneycontrol News
Apr 23, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

In February, Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of his aides.

Amritpal Singh has been arrested in Moga district of Punjab.

"Waris Punjab De" chief Amritpal Singh has been arrested by the Punjab Police on April 23. Singh had been on the run since March 18.

A senior police official told PTI that Amritpal Singh has been arrested by the Punjab Police and would be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail.

"He is an NSA subject and will be taken to Dibrugarh," the officer said.

The 29-year-old Khalistani sympathiser is understood to have been arrested from Rode village in Moga.