    WardWizard's vehicle sales fall 14% in August

    PTI
    September 02, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
    Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility has reported a 14 per cent decline in vehicle sales at 1,729 units in August over the same month last year.

    The company had retailed a total of 2,001 electric two-wheelers in August 2021, as per a company statement.

    WardWizard also said its dealerships across the network are witnessing more enquiries at the onset of the festive season and added that it is looking to enter the Nepal market. "We are simultaneously strengthening our presence with additional touch-points across the nation. We will shortly begin operating our business operations in Nepal as the demand for EVs grows globally," said Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of WardWizard Innovations & Mobility.

    "The festival season has already begun and we are witnessing more inquiries across our dealerships. We, therefore, are anticipating a solid sales performance supported by our robust product portfolio," Gupte said.
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 07:17 pm
