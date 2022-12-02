WardWizard sales jump over two-fold to 7,123 units in November

Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility on Friday said its sales surged over two-fold to 7,123 units in November this year as compared with the same month last year.

The company, which sells Joy e-bike, had sold 3,290 units in November last year.

Last month's sales number is the company's best-ever monthly performance till date.

"With improved supply chain and consistent market expansion, we have been able to reach maximum customers, achieving another sales milestone. Our robust product portfolio and market presence have supported us to add new customers to the family," WardWizard Innovations & Mobility Chairman & Managing Director Yatin Gupte said in a statement.

As customer purchasing sentiments are inclining towards electric vehicles to meet their daily mobility needs, the company is confident of carrying the same sales momentum in the coming months, he added.