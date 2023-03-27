Warburg Pincus to sell 2.5% stake in Kalyan Jewellers through block deal: Sources

Kalyan Jewellers' Q3 FY23 profit had jumped by 10.34% (Representative image)

Warburg Pincus, one of the key investors in Kalyan Jewellers, will offload a 2.5 percent stake in the company through a block deal, CNBC TV-18 reported, citing sources, on March 27.

The shares would be sold by Highdell Investments, the subsidiary through which Warburg Pincus has made its investment in the jewellery firm.

Highdell would offload the shares at a price of Rs 110 apiece, taking the overall deal value to Rs 288 crore for the 2.5 percent stake.

The selling price would mark a discount as against the closing price recorded on March 27. The scrip had settled at Rs 117 apiece at the BSE in the trading session earlier in the day, marking a jump of 0.5 percent as compared to the previous day's close.

As per the CNBC TV-18 report, a 60-day lock-in on further dealing of shares would come into effect following the stake sale by Highdell.

At the end of the December quarter, Highdell held a total of 26.36 percent stake in Kalyan Jewellers, making it the largest publish shareholder in the company.

The jewellery retailer had reported a 10.34 percent on-year surge in net profit in the third quarter of the current fiscal, at Rs 148.43 crore. The company's consolidated revenue had risen by 13.06 percent on-year during the period to Rs 3,884.09 crore.