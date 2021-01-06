MARKET NEWS

Warburg Pincus invests $100 million in Indian consumer electronics firm boAt

BoAt, known for its budget-friendly bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds, was last valued at nearly $283 million after a $59.6 million funding round in December, according to PitchBook data.

Reuters
January 06, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

US private equity firm Warburg Pincus has invested about $100 million in India's boAt, the consumer electronics firm said on Wednesday.

Personal electronics products like headphones have seen a revival in sales since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with homebound users looking for means to aid their remote work and to keep themselves entertained.

During the third quarter of 2020, boAt captured a market share of 32.4% in the earwear category in India, according to IDC data.

The company, whose products compete with JBL and Realme, had an annual revenue of 7.01 billion Indian Rupees ($95.86 million), as of March 2020.
Reuters
TAGS: #Boat #Business #Companies #Warburg Pincus #World News
first published: Jan 6, 2021 07:46 am

