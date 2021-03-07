English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Warburg Pincus arm to invest Rs 800 crore for 0.49% stake in Adani Ports

Adani Ports is also acquiring 31.5 percent stake held by Windy Lakeside Investment in Gangavaram Port.

Moneycontrol News
March 07, 2021 / 06:59 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd, a unit of private equity firm Warburg Pincus, will invest Rs 800 crore for a 0.49 percent stake in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the latter confirmed in a regulatory filing on March 7.

The Board of Directors of APSEZ took the decision to issue up to 10,000,000 Equity shares to Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd (Windy) at a price of Rs 800 per Equity Share (at a premium of Rs 798 per Equity Share), for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 800 crore, APSEZ said in the notice issued to the exchanges.

Adani Ports acquires 31.5% stake in Gangavaram Port for Rs 1,954 crore

Apart from this, the board approved the issue of notice convening an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the company to be held on April 6 through video conferencing.

Earlier this week, there were reports that APSEZ is acquiring  31.5 percent stake held by Windy Lakeside Investment in Gangavaram Port. The acquisition is valued at Rs 1,954 crore and subject to regulatory approvals.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Adani Ports #APSEZ #Business #Special Economic Zone #Warburg Pincus #Windy Lakeside Investment
first published: Mar 7, 2021 06:59 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.