Warburg Pincus affiliate acquires stake in Vistaar Finance, backs Avijit Saha as CEO

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus announced on May 29 that Avijit Saha will be joining Vistaar Finance as the CEO and will be co-investing in the company in partnership with it.

The announcement comes as an affiliate of private equity funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a major stake in Vistaar Finance, an NBFC lending to MSMEs in India, in partnership with Avijit Saha.

As part of the transaction, Saha, who has 30 years of experience in retail, rural, digital banking, and SME credit, will be joining the firm as the CEO, the company said in a release. "Avijit has been a transformative growth leader throughout his career, having made market-changing impacts at ICICI Bank. He was most recently the Head –Rural & Inclusive Banking & President at ICICI Foundation where he was responsible for financial solutions to rural customers and was also responsible for building the CSR strategy for the Bank," the release read.

"I am excited to partner with Warburg Pincus given the firm’s global expertise in financial services and long-term business-building focus in India,” Saha said.

He added: “This is a very exciting phase for the Indian MSME sector, which is rapidly transforming and is a major contributor to the socio-economic development of the country. As Vistaar embarks on its next phase of growth, we will continue to build a deeper understanding of specific customer segments and fulfil their financial needs through customised products."

Vistaar Finance, which is headquartered in Bengaluru, operates across 12 states with 40,000 customers, 2,500 employees, and an AUM of about Rs 3,150 crore as of March 2023. Post the transaction, the company's net worth stands at Rs 1,210 crore with a capital adequacy of 37 percent.

Commenting on the prospects of the company. Narendra Ostawal, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus, said: “Over the years, Brahmanand Hegde and Ramakrishna Nishtala, the founders of Vistaar Finance have built a strong platform and Vistaar Finance has emerged as a leading MSME lender to small enterprises in semi-urban and rural India that are underserved by formal sources of credit."