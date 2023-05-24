War on inflation not over, need to see how El Nino plays out, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, on May 24 said the war against inflation is not over yet and the central bank is watching how the El Nino factor is playing out as the situation is very dynamic, implying that this can have an impact on the course of inflation.

“The situation is very dynamic and the war against inflation is not over, we have to remain alert, there is no cause for complacency, we have to see how the El Nino factor what is anticipated will play out,” Das said.

Das was speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Session 2023.

Earlier, Moneycontrol reported that El Nino (or little boy, in Spanish) could lead to an abnormally low monsoon and erratic weather conditions, which could result in lower agricultural output and stress the agri-loan portfolio.

El Nino is a natural phenomenon where the surface temperature of ocean water becomes warmer than usual, which affects the pressure conditions over the Indian Ocean and leads to a weakening of trade winds blowing from east to west. This is accompanied by lower rainfall.

Impact on banks

In its Financial Stability Report released in December 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data demonstrated that agricultural loans comprised 8.6 percent of the total bad loans of banks. Although this is a slight improvement from 10 percent a year earlier, experts fear that major changes in the weather could lead to higher NPAs.

Emkay Global Financial Services, a research company, has said in a report that since 1994, India has encountered seven instances of El Nino, which have led to lower agri production and higher NPAs in the subsequent three-four quarters.

The report cited the example of the State Bank of India (SBI). The lender saw its agri NPAs shooting up from 11.6 percent (of the agri loan portfolio) in the fiscal year 2019, to 15.9 percent in 2020.

Agriculture is one of the largest employers in the economy and it remains vulnerable to seasonal shocks, as a large number of farmers still rely on the monsoons.

Banks typically disburse a significant chunk of agriculture loans through Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), which are used by farmers to draw money. The limit on such cards can be increased periodically based on the repayment record.

Over the years, KCCs have seen exponential growth. The total outstanding KCC loans grew 25 percent to Rs 9.4 lakh crore at the end of March 2022, from Rs 7.5 lakh crore a year ago. This can be a cause for concern, given the impending weather conditions.