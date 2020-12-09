Want to raise SBI credit card limit? Here is what you can do



Pre-Approved Credit Limit Offer (Zero document approval):



There are two methods through which you can increase State Bank of India (SBI's) credit card limit.

- Select card holders are being identified by SBI Card regularly for a 'Pre-Approved Credit Limit Increase' offer, basis internal policy.

- Increase limit offer will be received by eligible cardholders on their registered mobile number via SMS, or via Email, Monthly Statement.



Credit Limit Increase with Income documentation:



- Without any additional documentation required, eligible cardholders can avail this offer.

- If you want to increase your limit beyond the eligible limit offered by SBI Card.

- You can write on sbicard.com/email and get a revert from us within 2 working days.

- You can call on the SBI Card helpline number at 39 02 02 02 (prefix STD code) or 1860 180 1290 and check with our customer care executive regarding your eligibility for a credit limit increase, basis income documents.

- Form 16, ITR VI and last two months salary slip are the documents accepted.

Total Credit Limit, Available Credit Limit, and Cash Limit are the three types of limits on your credit card- Check here what is Total credit limit & Available credit limits.

- Total Credit Limit: It is the maximum credit limit you can avail of on your credit card.

: It is the credit amount available for purchases as of date.