PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Want to raise SBI credit card limit? Here is what you can do

Total Credit Limit, Available Credit Limit, and Cash Limit are the three types of limits on your credit card- Check here what is Total credit limit & Available credit limits.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 12:23 PM IST

There are two methods through which you can increase State Bank of India (SBI's) credit card limit.

  • Pre-Approved Credit Limit Offer (Zero document approval):


- Select card holders are being identified by SBI Card regularly for a 'Pre-Approved Credit Limit Increase' offer, basis internal policy.

- Increase limit offer will be received by eligible cardholders on their registered mobile number via SMS, or via Email, Monthly Statement.

- Without any additional documentation required, eligible cardholders can avail this offer.

  • Credit Limit Increase with Income documentation:

- If you want to increase your limit beyond the eligible limit offered by SBI Card.

- You can write on sbicard.com/email and get a revert from us within 2 working days.

- You can call on the SBI Card helpline number at 39 02 02 02 (prefix STD code) or 1860 180 1290 and check with our customer care executive regarding your eligibility for a credit limit increase, basis income documents.

Close

Related stories

- Form 16, ITR VI and last two months salary slip are the documents accepted.

Total Credit Limit, Available Credit Limit, and Cash Limit are the three types of limits on your credit card- Check here what is Total credit limit & Available credit limits.

- Total Credit Limit: It is the maximum credit limit you can avail of on your credit card.

- Available Credit Limit: It is the credit amount available for purchases as of date.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #personal finance
first published: Dec 9, 2020 10:16 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.