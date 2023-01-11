 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Want to outsource HR? Here’s your playbook

M Muneer & Gayatri Krishnamurthy
Jan 11, 2023 / 06:17 AM IST

Outsourcing HR functions can save time and money, especially as an SME grows. Do a cost-benefit analysis while drawing up the list of tasks you want to outsource and you have a winner

Image courtesy: Unsplash

For businesses, managing employees is a complex task. It needs specialised knowledge to avoid running afoul of the law. Most small and medium enterprise (SME) owners do not have that knowledge and end up making mistakes with payroll, paperwork or policy implementation. So, what is the solution?

Outsourcing brings in a lot of benefits for small businesses. A sharp focus on strategy and long-term plans, leveraging the expertise on a pay-as-you-use basis and better compliance are some of them.

The all-in-one HR person who gets involved in all the HR and administrative activities will be a problem as an SME grows. As the workforce begins to grow, outsourcing HR has a great advantage.

HR may be a single department, but it amalgamates multiple functions and responsibilities such as:

Recruitment

This includes everything from manpower planning, sourcing candidates, scheduling tests and interviews and rolling out offers. It does not stop with the issuance of the offer letter. It moves to follow-ups with candidates who have been offered jobs, scheduling and confirming joining dates and the documentation for joining formalities.