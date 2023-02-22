 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Want to buy a hot selling SUV? Be prepared to wait for 6 months to one year

Avishek Banerjee
Feb 22, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

Industry analysts reckon that while the auto sector’s chip shortage is gradually easing, leading to improved supply, one of the primary reasons for the long waiting periods is the limited production capacity of auto manufacturers.

Tirth Pandya’s parents wanted to upgrade to a luxury car to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. His father, who was deliberating multiple options, finally chose two SUVs recommended by Tirth: the GLE 400d (booked in May 2022) for his daily commute, and the Mercedes Benz G63 (booked in June 2022) for weekend getaways. Delivery of both models is expected only this year.

“Since those are CBUs (Completely Built up), allocations are lower for dealers and take time. But they (his parents) are ready to wait and don’t have a better alternative. I recommended they opt for SUVs that will be more comfortable than sedans,” said Pandya, a second-generation real estate and petrol pump entrepreneur in Ahmedabad.

Along similar lines, Abhinav Aggarwal, residing in Gurugram, had booked an XUV 700 in 2021. But he cancelled his booking after waiting for more than a year and eventually chose an SUV sold by other OEMs as they had a shorter waiting period.

“I was driving a sedan and was planning to buy a sedan but my folks and family members suggested I go for an SUV because that has a style statement,” said Aggarwal, who works in a government organization.