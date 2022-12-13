 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Want the old job back? Here is how you should approach your ex-employer

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 13, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST

Moneycontrol interacted with a cross-section of industry leaders to highlight the dos and don'ts while approaching your previous boss. Staffing firm FirstMeridian has seen close to 15-20% of employees returning to old employers between February-August 2022

Industry leaders say sending professional emails and scheduling in-person meetings reflect your etiquette and professionalism to the employers, which, in turn, creates a very positive impact. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

With mass layoffs taking centre stage across startups and MNCs, multiple industry leaders said ex-employers can be the best friends of people after a layoff.

Staffing firm FirstMeridian, which serves more than 1,200 clients, has seen close to 15-20 percent of employees returning to old employers between February-August 2022. Earlier, the figure was only about 3-5 percent.

“The primary reason for this is a preference for a structured work environment and better work-life balance,” a FirstMeridian spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

However, approaching your ex-employer is easier said than done -- a bittersweet moment. It becomes harder, had you left on a negative note. Moneycontrol interacted with a cross-section of industry leaders to highlight the dos and don'ts while approaching your previous boss.

Be honest

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the best way to approach your ex-employer will vary, depending on the situation, experts say. However, some general tips can help you make the most of the situation.