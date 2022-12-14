Want sustained growth? Develop customers as your advocates

Let’s see, how many of my readers here hold loyalty cards of Air India, Vistara, Emirates, Qatar Airways and a few other airlines? And what about the membership to the loyalty clubs of Marriott, Hyatt, Taj, ITC, IHG and a few other hotel chains? I am pretty certain many of you are also gold or platinum members of Shoppers’ Stop, Life Style and Westside. The list doesn’t end here. There are numerous other memberships to travel and e-commerce sites.

Come to think of it, you are not all that loyal to any one brand if you are part of several competing membership programmes. You will be more of an opportunist if you have loyalty cards of such competing brands. You will go with whoever giving you a better deal at any point of time. Looks like these loyalty programmes have not succeeded in creating any sense of loyalty.

SMEs can learn from the failures of these large-scale programmes. Don’t think that loyalty can be bought or forced on customers. If you want to create a set of loyal customers, you should try to engage customers more deeply. When there is no engagement, they don't have any reason to feel loyal. By treating customers like partners you can engage them beyond the transaction level.

How can you do this? You can get customers involved by starting to treat them with respect. That itself will leave a good impression and they will reciprocate with repeat business. Look at Amazon and how it invites customers to review any product they purchase, encouraging customers to publish lists of their favourite other brands or products. They even allow them to sell their used items on their platform. These opportunities give anonymous and faceless consumers a chance to participate in the business platform. Many customers thrive on such opportunities and consider Amazon as something beyond mere e-commerce retailer. This is apart from the famous no-questions-asked return policy.

SMEs that want to make a difference to their loyalty schemes should start by asking for feedback from customers. Customers will have practical ideas, and inviting them to co-create something new will have a long-lasting impact. This goes beyond conventional market research techniques. You should seek suggestions at all contact points and perhaps devise a reward scheme for customers whose idea gets implemented. It will be a good idea to create and manage a forum where customers are thanked for their inputs and update them on what the company is doing with their idea.

While addressing customers, plan to personalise the message. Do not expect customers to contact you by merely putting a “contact us” link on your website. Few customers make their opinion heard through such media because they know their comments will be seldom read and acted upon. By personalising the feedback effort, SMEs unlike large organisations can overpower the poor perception customers have of their feedback mechanism. Consumers are more likely to communicate when they know whom to address their comments to, especially if they know that someone will be their partner and act on their behalf.

Another idea for SMEs to successfully use is the creation of a customer advocacy centre. Once created, you can invite select customers to be part of it. Its role would be to provide feedback on various initiatives either before or while those initiatives are being launched. SMEs can plan many get-together sessions regularly and use such gatherings for focus group sessions too. By closely involving them with the company’s plans to improve its service experience or expand its product offerings, a lot of insights could be gathered and drive a higher degree of loyalty amongst them than what a competitor can do without such activities. Some companies we have worked with have given some sort of ownership to their customers. They created a strong bonding with their constituents by giving them shares in the firm. A leading jewellery retail chain founded in Kerala quickly scaled up its operations nationally and in the Gulf using this route. Similar to ESOP (Employee Stock Option Plan), which is an excellent means of creating a direct link between the company's fortunes and employees' compensation, giving customers a piece of the company via outright stock grants or options would, in the customer's mind, position the company as a partner. That way they would think of increasing business for the company and bringing family and friends to do business with the company. SMEs can also leverage ESOPs by extending to their best customers. Alternately, they could issue loyalty certificates, allowing avid customers to earn actual stock after fulfilling certain criteria, such as doing a certain amount of business with the firm over a specified period of time. As I have mentioned in the beginning, customers cannot be bribed into having loyalty to you and become advocates for your business. Carrots, such as miles, Payback points and other incentives, are not the primary impetus for customer loyalty. Think of ways to engage customers so that they become passionate not just about your products but also about the business. That should lead to repeat business and long-term sustained growth. Such customers are the true advocates for your business.

M Muneer is the managing director of CustomerLab Solutions, a consulting firm.

