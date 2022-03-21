Walmart's PhonePe acquires micro-entrepreneur platform GigIndia: Report

Representative image

Walmart's PhonePe on March 21 acquired micro-entrepreneur platform GigIndia, as per media reports.

Earlier on March 11, American retail giant Walmart had said it was not keen on opening direct-to-consumer physical stores in India, but will focus on growing its acquisitions Flipkart and PhonePe.

"We've got an omnichannel strategy that includes both of those components. And when you have both components, the customer experience can be more seamless, and there are advantages to being able to go to a store if you wanted to. But, we're not focused on that at the moment.

"What we're focused on is supporting Flipkart and PhonePe to be successful," Walmart chief executive Doug McMillon said at the Global Business Summit.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.