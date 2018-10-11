App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 10:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Walmart to pay $65 mn to settle lawsuit over seating for cashiers

A similar case was settled by Bank of America, which last year paid $15 million over a seating lawsuit

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Walmart Inc has agreed to pay $65 million to nearly 100,000 current and former cashiers in California who accused the retailer of violating state law by refusing to provide them with seating while they worked.

Walmart denied any wrongdoing in the nine-year-old case, which was scheduled to go to trial later this year, in a filing in federal court in San Francisco on Wednesday. The settlement must be approved by a federal judge.

In addition to the payout, the company said it would begin providing seating to its cashiers in California.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said, "both sides are pleased to have reached a proposed resolution."

related news

Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the court filing, Walmart and the plaintiffs' lawyers said the settlement, if approved, would be the largest ever under California's unique Private Attorney General Act. The law allows workers to sue their employers on behalf of the state and keep one-quarter of any money that they win.

The lawsuit was one of the first brought under a California regulation that requires seating for employees "when the nature of the work reasonably permits."

The regulation was originally adopted in 1911 to apply only to women working in the retail industry and was tweaked and expanded several times in the ensuing century.

Walmart had claimed that placing stools at cash registers would pose a safety hazard and could make workers less productive. The company said the nature of cashiers' work did not reasonably permit seating because they need to scan large items, stretch to see the bottom of shoppers' carts, bag merchandise, and sometimes perform work away from registers.

Walmart had also said it had a policy of offering stools to cashiers with medical conditions or disabilities, and store managers have the discretion to provide stools to cashiers on a case-by-case basis.

Bank of America last year paid $15 million to settle a lawsuit by tellers over seating. CVS Health Corp, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, Kmart, AT&T Corp and Home Depot Inc have also faced similar lawsuits.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #Business #world

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.