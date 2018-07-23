App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 01:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Walmart to open 20 cash-and-carry stores in next three years

The company, which opened its second fulfilment centre here, is also in the process of opening some more in india to tap its growing business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce business here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US Retail major Walmart will open 20 wholesale cash-and-carry stores in the next three years, a top company official today said. The company, which opened its second fulfilment centre here, is also in the process of opening some more in india to tap its growing business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce business here.

“We would launch two stores this year, eight stores next year and 10 stores a year after that,” said Walmart India President and CEO Krish Iyer.

Walmart has plans to add 50 stores in next five to seven years, Iyer added.

Besides, the company has a signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of UP to have 15 stores in next few years in the state, lyer said.

related news

“We have already finalised three sites and six more are in the pipeline,” Iyer added.

Walmart will have its Best Price stores at Kanpur Muradabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Sharanpur, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

The company presently operates 21 cash-and-carry stores here under the brand name of 'Best Price' in nine states across the country.

Walmart India, the wholly owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc, today opened its second B2B fulfilment centre (FC) in Lucknow.

“The FC will contribute to the state and local economies by creating over 1,500 direct and indirect local jobs, developing SME suppliers, and empowering local communities. Besides, with this initiative we are taking another definitive step towards building an impactful distribution ecosystem by working with our partners,” Iyer said.

This is the second such centre. Walmart had opened its first FC in November last year in Mumbai.

Walmart India is now getting nearly half of its business through non-store or out-of-store sales channels, which include B2B e-commerce, associates driven sales and call centres, while the rest half of its business still comes through in-store walk-ins, where its members visit its stores and purchase.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 01:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.