Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Walmart to convert some cash-and-carry stores into Flipkart warehouses: Report

The retailer intends to convert more of its wholesale stores into warehouses in coming months

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Walmart is planning to convert some of its wholesale stores in India into fulfilment centres for Flipkart, The Economic Times reported. The plan is part of Walmart’s efforts to restructure its cash-and-carry business in India.

“Of the 28 stores, six will be converted into fulfilment centres,” a source told the publication.

The retailer intends to convert more of its wholesale stores into warehouses in coming months, the report said.

Walmart, which acquired Bengaluru-based Flipkart in May 2018, operates 28 wholesale stores in India under the 'Best Price' brand.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Leading global consultancy firms have been roped in to advice on the best way to convert the stores into warehouses, a source told the paper.

The move comes shortly after media reports suggested that Walmart is laying off several senior executives across its offices in India.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 11:00 am

tags #Business #Flipkart #startups #Walmart

