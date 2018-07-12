App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Walmart plans to sell Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu: Nikkei

Walmart has been looking to jumpstart its overseas business by retreating from lower-growth markets and investing in places like China and India.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US retailer Walmart Inc has decided to sell Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu and has already approached major retailers and private equity funds, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

If realised, the sale could amount to around 300 billion to 500 billion yen ($2.7 billion to $4.5 billion), the Nikkei said, without citing its sources.

Walmart said it does not comment on market speculation.

The world's biggest retailer said last month it had sold an 80 percent stake in its Brazilian operations to private equity firm Advent International, exiting an underperforming business in its third major international deal since April.

Walmart has been looking to jumpstart its overseas business by retreating from lower-growth markets and investing in places like China and India.

In addition to competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com, retailers in Japan are grappling with sluggish consumer spending as the country struggles to escape from 15 years of deflation.

Other global retail giants have also exited Japan, including Tesco in 2011 and Carrefour in 2005.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 10:29 am

tags #Business #Walmart #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.