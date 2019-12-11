Walmart opens 28th wholesale store at Kurnool in AP

Walmart India, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc, on December 11 opened its 28th wholesale store' in the country at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

The new cash & carry store, under the label of 'Best Price Modern Wholesale Store' got integrated with B2B e- commerce platform, making it the 28th store to go online, the company said in a statement.

"As we continue to grow our network of cash and carry stores with a mission to help small businesses prosper, we would like to thank all our members, partners, associates and stakeholders for their overwhelming support and contribution to the success of our business," Walmart India president and chief executive Krish Iyer said.

This is the company's fifth store in Andhra with the others being at Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.