App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Walmart opens 28th wholesale store at Kurnool in AP

This is the company's fifth store in Andhra with the others being at Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Walmart India, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc, on December 11 opened its 28th wholesale store' in the country at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

The new cash & carry store, under the label of 'Best Price Modern Wholesale Store' got integrated with B2B e- commerce platform, making it the 28th store to go online, the company said in a statement.

"As we continue to grow our network of cash and carry stores with a mission to help small businesses prosper, we would like to thank all our members, partners, associates and stakeholders for their overwhelming support and contribution to the success of our business," Walmart India president and chief executive Krish Iyer said.

Close

This is the company's fifth store in Andhra with the others being at Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

related news

"Andhra is an important sourcing destination for us as we source a variety of fruits and vegetables directly from farmers, agriculture produce from local suppliers and food and non-food items for several private brands," Iyer added.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 11, 2019 08:26 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Business #Walmart

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.