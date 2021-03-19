English
Walmart now allows non-US vendors on its marketplace: Report

The new sellers will make up a small portion of the Walmart's total number of sellers, most of whom are based in the US.

Moneycontrol News
March 19, 2021 / 12:49 PM IST
Source: Reuters

US retail giant Walmart has lifted rules mandating sellers on its marketplace to be listed in the US, in an effort to expand its marketplace to non-US vendors.

Earlier in March, Walmart began opening up its third-party marketplace to foreign sellers, who will now not require a US address or business tax identification, according to a Bloomberg report.

The vendors will, however, be vetted both locally and by Walmart's global trust and safety team. The new sellers will make up a small portion of the retailer's total number of sellers, most of whom are based in the US.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"We have strong relationships with many reputable companies around the world and we have some of the most rigorous seller requirements in the industry," Walmart said in a statement to Bloomberg.

"As a result, we are opening our US marketplace to a limited number of international companies who share our commitment to customer trust and safety," the company said in the statement.

Allowing foreign vendors will enable Walmart to compete with Amazon and access China's vast network of manufacturers, the report said.
TAGS: #Walmart
first published: Mar 19, 2021 12:49 pm

