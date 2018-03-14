App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 14, 2018 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Walmart aims to be Flipkart's largest shareholder: Report

The investment will value Flipkart at about USD 20-22 billion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Walmart Stores Inc. could buy upto 51 percent stake in Flipkart, according to a report the Economic Times reported citing sources.

Walmart could initially buy about 20-26 percent stake and then increase its shareholding to 51 percent in tranches, according the report.

The deal, estimated at about USD 10-12 billion, will involve purchase of shares from existing investors such as SoftBank Corp, Nasper and Tiger Global, sources told The Economic Times. 

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Corp is one of the largest investors in the Bengaluru-based  company.

related news

Walmart could take a hands-on role in running the company, if the current transaction goes through. It has already concluded the due diligence process, according to the report.

The investment values Flipkart at about USD 20-22 billion, the report said.

Walmart, Flipkart, and SoftBank declined to comment on the speculation, the report said.

Initial media reports had suggested Flipkart will buy a minority stake. But a Reuters report last month said Walmart is looking to buy more than 40 percent stake in Flipkart.

A Mint report had also hinted any investment will likely make Walmart Flipkart's biggest shareholder.

A deal with Walmart will help Flipkart compete with Amazon, which has been aggressively expanding its online and offline presence in India.

tags #Business #Ecommerce #Flipkart #Softbank Corp #Walmart

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC