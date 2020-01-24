Walmart may sell India cash-and-carry business to Flipkart: Report

US retail giant Walmart may sell its cash-and-carry business in India to Flipkart, The Times of India reported.

Walmart currently operates 28 wholesale stores in India under the 'Best Price' category.

In December 2019, a TOI report stated that the Tata Group is eyeing a 49 percent stake in Walmart’s cash-and-carry business in India but talks have not progressed so far.

Walmart had in May 2018 acquired Bengaluru-based etailer Flipkart for $16 billion.

Flipkart is looking at a reverse acquisition of Walmart’s B2B business as it is looking to strengthen its supply chain, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.