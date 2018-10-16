App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 06:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Walmart lowers earnings outlook to account for Flipkart acquisition

In May, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion, its largest-ever deal, in order to compete with Amazon.com in an important growth market.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Walmart lowered its earnings forecast for the year on October 16 to include the impact from its acquisition of Indian e-commerce company Flipkart, and said its e-commerce growth next year will be slower than the current fiscal year.

In May, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion, its largest-ever deal, in order to compete with Amazon.com in an important growth market.

The retailer now expects to earn between $4.65 and $4.80 per share for fiscal 2019 from an earlier forecast of $4.90 and $5.05 per share.

Shares were down 2.5 percent at $91.5 in premarket trading.

Walmart also expects a lower growth rate of 35 percent for its online business in fiscal year 2020. Earlier this year, it said US online sales were on track to surge 40 percent for the current year.

In August, Walmart posted its best quarterly US sales growth in a decade and raised its full-year sales and profit outlooks, showing it could hold its own against Amazon.

The company has benefited from lower unemployment and tax cuts that have put more money in US consumers' pockets this year.

For fiscal 2020, Walmart expects comparable sales growth of 2.5 percent to 3 percent and expects earnings to decline by a low-single-digit percentage compared to fiscal 2019 on account of Flipkart.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 06:39 pm

tags #Business #Flipkart #Walmart #World News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.