Walmart likely to retain Flipkart's top executives after proposed deal goes through

Walmart may retain Flipkart's management team including chief executive officer (CEO) Kalyan Krishnamurthy even if the proposed deal goes through, reported Mint.

The American retailer is working on retention plans for key executives at Flipkart as well as senior leaders at Myntra-Jabong and PhonePe. Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan and PhonePe co-founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari may continue in their roles even after the Flipkart-Walmart deal goes through, two people aware of the matter told the paper on condition of anonymity.

Under the proposed plans, compensation for some key executives will be paid out over several years to ensure they stay with the company after the deal, the report said.

Walmart is planning to give a bigger role to Flipkart executive chairman Sachin Bansal as they have expressed interest in making him more involved in the running of the company. The firm is also keen to retain Krishnamurthy, former executive at Tiger Global Management, as the Flipkart's CEO.

Analysts believed that Kalyan Krishnamurthy may leave the e-commerce firm as Tiger Global is expected to sell much of its 20 percent stake in the Flipkart-Walmart deal.

Krishnamurthy performed quite well as the CEO given his successful turnaround efforts at Flipkart.

Walmart declined to comment, while Flipkart did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Wallmart is eyeing about 55 percent stake in Flipkart through a mix of primary and secondary stake sale. Some of the key investors in the Bengaluru-based company, including New York-based investment firm Tiger Global Management, South African media conglomerate Naspers, venture capital firm Accel and China’s Tencent Holdings, have already agreed to sell their stakes to Walmart.

Walmart's rival, Amazon is reportedly interested in buying Flipkart's stake, however, Walmart’s talks with Flipkart have advanced much further and the retailer is in pole position to buy more than 55 percent of Flipkart, two people aware of the matter told the paper on condition of anonymity.