Walmart India CEO says reports on second round of layoffs in April ‘baseless and incorrect’

Retail giant Walmart India, on January 10, handed pink slips to 56 of its employees at its India head office in Gurugram, and media reports stated that a second round of round of layoffs may happen by April.

Walmart India issued a clarification on this report and the layoffs.

“We are looking for ways to operate more efficiently, which requires us to review our corporate structure to ensure that we are organized in the right way. As part of this review, we have let go 56 of our associates across levels at the corporate office,” said Krish Iyer, President and CEO, Walmart India in a statement to media.

“All of the 56 impacted associates (8 in the senior management and 48 in the middle/ lower management) have been offered enhanced severance benefits and outplacement services to support their transition. A report appearing in the section of the Press speculating second round of layoffs in April is baseless and incorrect,” he added.

A media report stated that Walmart was not optimistic about the future of its brick-and mortar cash-and-carry business in India.

Commenting on this statement in the article, Iyer said that the company is committed to growth its B2B cash and carry business in India, and have opened six new best srice modern wholesale stores, and a fulfilment center.

“We have recently made significant investments to serve our members better and will continue to do so. This includes investments in our brick and mortar stores as well as ecommerce. Our members are increasingly becoming omni-channel shoppers. We are thus investing heavily in technology and have a healthy pipeline of Best Price stores,” Iyer said in the media statement.