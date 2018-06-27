Walmart Foundation grants $2 mn to agriculture project in Andhra Pradesh

Walmart Foundation today said it has granted USD 2 million fund to a two-year agriculture project that would help over 6,000 farmers in Andhra Pradesh in getting better market access. Over 6,000 farmers in the state will move to an improved business model for better value chains and incomes through an intensive two-year project, Walmart Foundation said in a statement.

In the next two years, ICRISAT will work in the state's dryland farming areas with 6,100 smallholder farmers, 2,000 of whom are women.

"The project will set up community-based millet and legume processing facilities, provide access to training and more productive plant varieties and educate buyers in the market about the nutritional value of grain legumes to help boost demand," it said.

At a meeting here, senior representatives from Walmart and the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) launched ICRISAT's programme focussed on two key national priorities -- doubling farmers' incomes and addressing malnutrition in rural areas.

"Walmart Foundation has granted close to USD 2 million to the project as part of an ongoing initiative to improve market access for India's smallholder farmers. Funds from Walmart Foundation of close to USD 4 million have now been allocated to projects in Andhra Pradesh within the past six months," the statement said.

Walmart and Walmart Foundation work to support farmers in many countries.