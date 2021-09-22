Walmart, Flipkart sign MoU with Tamil Nadu govt, to support MSMEs

Flipkart Walmart

Walmart and Flipkart on Wednesday announced the signing of memorandum of understanding with the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Tamil Nadu to establish long-term cooperation for providing capacity building support.

Through the Walmar Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme (Walmart Vriddhi), delivered by knowledge partner Swasti, opportunities are provided to the MSMEs, small businesses to join online, offline and export channels and to reach pan-India as part of supply chains of Walmart, Flipkart and other companies.

The programme would organise workshops also to further enable growth and the development of the small and medium businesses in the State, a press release said here. "Through Walmart Vriddhi, we look forward to partnering with the government of Tamil Nadu and supporting its efforts to build a robust MSME eco system…we are committed to tripling our exports from India to USD 10 billion annually by 2027, and will keep extending our support to small businesses," vice-president (International Partnership Services) Walmart Nidhi Munjal said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said, "Tamil Nadu is home to one of the largest number of MSMEs in the country that are renowed all over the world for their product quality and craftsmanship. Our MSMEs are the backbone of our economy, and their growth is key to help us achieve our vision of making Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy by 2030. We welcome the MoU With Walmart, Flipkart and Swasti, that shall further strengthen our MSME ecosystem."

Senior director and Head-marketplace, Flipkart, Jagjeet Harode said, "Flipkart has made significant supply chain and infrastructure investments in the State of Tamil Nadu. Furthering our commitment to the State, we recently launched a dedicated grocery fulfillment centre in Coimbatore that shall generate significant employment opportunities for the youth of the State."

"Through programmes like Walmart Vriddhi and Flipkart Samarth, we are committed to empowering Tamil Nadu's MSMEs, artisans and craftsmen and will continue providing them the eco system support they require to grow," he added.