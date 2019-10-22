App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Walmart CEO writes to PM Modi, seeks stable business environment: Report

PM Modi and the Walmart Chief Executive met on September 25 during the former's visit to the US

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for certainty and predictability in India’s business environment, reports The Economic Times.

McMillon also highlighted Walmart’s commitment to India, including investments to empower small and medium enterprises, global sourcing from the country and job creation.

He also praised Modi for India’s improvement in the Ease of Doing Business Ranking.

PM Modi and the Walmart Chief Executive met on September 25 during the former's visit to the US.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Changes in foreign direct investment rules (FDI) rules in the ecommerce space have forced Amazon and Flipkart to review their business models. Walmart had acquired Bengaluru-based Flipkart in May last year for $16 billion.

“The change in Indian e-commerce regulations came in as a shock to Walmart,” a senior company executive told the publication

Both Amazon India and Flipkart are facing allegations of predatory pricing. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) claims that festive season sales held by the online marketplaces is a violation of the FDI policy.

CAIT also asked Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to conduct a review of the business model of e-commerce companies.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 12:27 pm

tags #Walmart

