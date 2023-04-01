 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street Week Ahead Resilient US stocks failing to factor in recession, investors fear

Reuters
Apr 01, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

U.S. stocks have soldiered on through a banking mess to notch solid first-quarter gains. Some investors say that performance could come under pressure if a widely expected recession hits.

The benchmark S&P 500 posted a 7 percent gain for the first quarter, which ended on Friday, rebounding after a nearly 20 percent drop in 2022. The Nasdaq Composite's 16.8 percent first-quarter jump was its biggest quarterly rise since 2020.

Wary investors say those gains leave stocks more vulnerable to an economic downturn, which may have been brought closer by tumult in the banking sector following this month’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Many point to equity valuations, which remain elevated by historical standards, while arguing that corporate earnings may have a long way to fall in the event of a recession.

“The answer is emphatically no, the market is not priced for a recession at all,” said Hans Olsen, chief investment officer at Fiduciary Trust Co, which is guarding against future market turbulence by holding higher than typical amounts of cash. For stocks, “it means that we could be in for some very nasty surprises over the coming quarters.”