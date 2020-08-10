172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|wall-street-opens-slightly-higher-after-donald-trumps-coronavirus-relief-orders-5677751.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 07:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens slightly higher after Donald Trump's coronavirus relief orders

Reuters

US stocks opened slightly higher on Monday as investors looked to executive orders from President Donald Trump over the weekend to support the economy until more concrete stimulus could be passed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.73 points, or 0.20 percent, at the open to 27,488.21.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.76 points, or 0.14 percent, at 3,356.04.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 22.74 points, or 0.21 percent, to 11,033.73 at the opening bell.
First Published on Aug 10, 2020 07:51 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #International Markets #United States #Wall Street

