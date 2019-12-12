Wall Street opens lower as Apple weighs, trade deadline looms

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.96 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 27,898.34.
US stocks opened modestly lower on December 12, weighed down by losses in Apple after Credit Suisse said iPhone shipments sharply fell in China last month, while a US tariff deadline on Chinese imports loomed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.96 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 27,898.34.The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.40 points, or 0.01%, at 3,141.23. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.69 points, or 0.10%, to 8,645.36 at the opening bell.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 08:15 pm