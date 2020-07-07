Wall Street opens lower after five-day rally as coronavirus cases surge

US stocks slipped at the open on Tuesday following the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq's five-day rally, as investors weighed the risks to the economy from tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases nationwide.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.02 points, or 0.44 percent, at the open to 26,172.01.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.28 points, or 0.42 percent, at 3,166.44, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.19 points, or 0.20 percent, to 10,412.46 at the opening bell.