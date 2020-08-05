172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|wall-street-opens-higher-following-gains-in-overseas-stocks-5651481.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wall Street opens higher, following gains in overseas stocks

Prices for crude oil and gold also rose. Disney rose after reporting earnings that, despite being down sharply from a year earlier because of coronavirus shutdowns, still managed to beat the forecasts of Wall Street analysts.

PTI

Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street, following up on gains in overseas markets. The S&P 500 climbed another 0.5 percent in early trading Wednesday. Treasury yields and small-company stocks rose, both signals that pessimism about the prospects for the economy may be diminishing.

Financial companies were doing particularly well. Prudential Financial climbed after reporting better-than-expected results in its latest quarter.
