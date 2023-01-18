 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street investment banking slammed, as execs hope for more confidence ahead

Reuters
Jan 18, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs reported a plunge in fourth quarter profits, as Wall Street dealmakers handling mergers, acquisitions and initial public offerings faced a sharp drop in their businesses in 2022

Wall Street banks showed deep falls in their investment banking businesses in the fourth quarter, prompting thousands of job cuts, but executives are looking for signs that corporate CEOs are regaining confidence in doing deals again.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs reported a plunge in fourth quarter profits on Tuesday, as Wall Street dealmakers handling mergers, acquisitions and initial public offerings faced a sharp drop in their businesses in 2022. Rising interest rates roiled markets last year and global investment banking revenue sank more than 50 percent from a year-earlier quarter, according to data from analytics firm Dealogic.

Banks are looking for a peak in the US Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hiking for confidence to return in boardrooms, along with a reduction in sharp swings in market prices.

"I am highly confident that when the Fed pauses (rate hikes), deal activity and underwriting activity will go up," said Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman on the bank's earnings call.

Morgan Stanley CFO Sharon Yeshaya said she was anticipating the pipeline of deals would be more active when there is a "policy pivot of peaking inflation, something that allows the CEOs that are actually having those conversations in boardrooms to have more confidence."

She said CEOs were also looking for "price clarity and valuation certainty."