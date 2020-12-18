MARKET NEWS

Wall Street hits record high with focus on stimulus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 10.51 points, or 0.03 percent, at 30,313.88.

Reuters
December 18, 2020 / 08:36 PM IST

Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on December 18, as a coronavirus stimulus package remained in focus ahead of a weekend deadline for a deal, with retail stocks rising on the possibility of strong holiday sales.

The S&P 500 was down 1.69 points, or 0.05 percent, at 3,720.79, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.03 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,775.78.
