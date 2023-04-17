 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Wall Street flat at start of another busy earnings week

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 09:10 PM IST

The S&P 500 was unchanged in its first trading after squeezing out its fourth winning week in the last five.

wall street

Stocks on Wall Street are flat at the open on April 17, the start of the first full week of earnings reporting season.

The S&P 500 was unchanged in its first trading after squeezing out its fourth winning week in the last five.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were 0.1% higher Charles Schwab and other companies reported a mixed set of profit reports for the first three months of the year.

They followed up on a bevy of better-than-expected reports from JPMorgan Chase and some of the biggest U.S. banks that kicked off the reporting season at the end of last week.