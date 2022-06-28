Walgreens Boots Alliance abandons £5.5 billion sale of Boots the Chemist

People queue outside a Boots pharmacy in York, Britain. REUTERS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has decided to abandon the £5.5 billion auction of Boots the Chemist, Britain's largest drugstore chain, due to turbulent debt-funding markets that were impeding bidders' capacity to offer serious proposals, according to a report.

The global financial markets have seen an unanticipated and drastic change since the sale process was initiated. No other party has been able to submit an offer that accurately reflects the potential value of Boots and No7 Beauty Company due to market volatility having a significant influence on financing availability. WBA has determined that it would continue to concentrate on the two businesses' continued growth and profitability in the best interests of shareholders, the company said.

Rosalind Brewer, Chief Executive Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance, said, “The Board and I remain confident that Boots and No7 Beauty Company hold strong fundamental value, and longer term, we will stay open to all opportunities to maximize shareholder value for these businesses and across our company.”

The WBA, which was set up in 2014 when Walgreens took full control of the health and beauty chain, creating a global behemoth with overall revenues of $132.5 billion in 2021.