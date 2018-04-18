Wai Wai noodles to invest Rs 250 crore on restaurants in India, plans to open 500 outlets by 2020

Nepal-based CG Corp Global, makers of the popular Wai Wai noodles, plans to invest Rs 250 crore in India to open quick service restaurants (QSRs) by the name of Wai Wai City Noodle Bar.

CG Corp has already invested Rs 50 crore for market expansion in India. The company plans to take its 30 Wai Wai City Noodle Bar outlets to 500 by the end of December 2020.

"We have set a target of 500 outlets of Wai Wai City Noodle Bar by December 2020. We want to capture market size of Rs 1,000 crore from the Wai Wai City by the end of 2025," said Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director, CG Speciality Restaurants.

The company's Wai Wai noodles brand competes with Nestle's Maggi in India and currently controls 27 per cent market share.

The QSR chain, which is taking the franchisee route and has 27 master franchisees, will have outlets coming up at airports, railway stations and metro stations among others.

Wai Wai is present in 35 countries and plans to take the QSR concept to some of these existing markets.

"We are definitely looking at the Middle East, US and Europe. We have our plants coming up in Bangladesh, Egypt, Serbia. Our global expansion will really start taking once our India operations stabilise," said Chaudhary.

He added that the QSR business will complement their FMCG business, where Wai Wai noodles does a business of Rs 600 crore, and has market share of 27 per cent in the estimated Rs 2,400 crore instant noodle market.