Wages hike for NREGS, Asha workers on the cards: Report

ASHA workers in Bengaluru (Representative image)

Wages of workers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), Asha and Anganwadi are likely to be raised, The Economic Times reported.

The government might revise the consumer price index for agricultural and rural workers, CPI-AL and CPIRL, with 2019 as base year instead of 1986-87 and revamp the consumption basket, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) is conducting the market survey for base year revision of CPI (AL/RL), The Economic Times reported.

"The base year price collection from 787 villages throughout the country will continue till finalisation of the new series," an official told the publication.

CPI-AL/RL is used to revise minimum wages for agricultural and rural labourers.

The labour bureau will use the results of Consumer Expenditure Survey, NSS 68th Round results that was done in 2011-12, to compile the basket for the new series, another official told the publication. Regular price collection under the new series will begin after that.

"The markets covered under the index and the consumption basket, both, have undergone a change with the change in base year. This may impact the minimum wages for Mgnrega and mid-day meal workers amongst others," the official said.