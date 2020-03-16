Wadhawan brothers 'not co-operating with ED' in Yes Bank case, get fresh summons

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 16 issued a fresh summons to DHFL's former promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, the co-accused in Yes Bank case, to appear before the agency on March 17. The officials informed the PMLA court that the Wadhawans, despite being summoned by the agency, did not come for the interrogation.

"If they don't come on Tuesday, we will approach the court for cancelling the bail applications of the Wadhawans," a source told Moneycontrol.

The agency on March 7 registered a case against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, the Wadhawan brothers, RKW Developers, and Doit Urban Ventures Ltd, a company owned by daughters of Kapoor on March 7. RKW is another company controlled by DHFL promoters. Kapoor, his family members and others are accused of laundering Rs 4,300 crore by receiving alleged kickbacks in lieu of extending sizeable loans to big borrowers through the bank. The loans later turned non-performing assets.

Also on Monday, ED officials accused Kapoor of sanctioning a fraudulent loan request of Rs 202 crore from an HDIL group firm, identified as Maxstar Marketing Pvt Ltd, which was part of a joint venture with the DE Shaw group.

The loan was reportedly sanctioned despite a letter from the majority stakeholder in the joint venture, DE Shaw, which told the bank that the loan request does not have its consent and must not get processed.

Thè HDIL group firm took the loan for the alleged renovation of a two-year-old building premises at Andheri but later sent it to HDIL to pay back an old loan that ran the danger of getting classified as an NPA. The building's worth was barely Rs 100 crore but Kapoor approved the loan request that talked of spending Rs 160 crore on the building. The ED accused him of being complicit in the layering of Rs 202 crore and allowing it to be used for non-specified purposes, which was a violation.

ED officials while seeking six days’ custody of Kapoor also raised another suspicious transaction.

The officials told the PMLA court that Kapoor orchestrated a range of transactions with one of its borrowers, Avantha Realty, an Avantha Group firm, to get hold of a luxurious mansion located in Lutyens' Delhi on 40, Amrita Shergil Marg.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the ED, informed the court that much before the acquisition of the bungalow in September 2017, Kapoor 's firm had already taken a Rs 90 crore loan from India Bulls Housing Finance Ltd in July 2017 against the bungalow though it did not possess it then. Singh pointed out that this indicates that the bungalow was acquired as per conscious planning.

Kapoor through Bliss Abode Pvt Ltd, a company owned by his wife, bought the bungalow from Yes Bank. The property was initially mortgaged with ICICI Bank, and then with Yes Bank. It’s a prime property in Delhi, which has a value of over Rs 500 crore. An amount of Rs 400 crore was taken from Yes bank and paid to ICICI Bank.

ED officials informed the court that searches are continuing on various premises owned by Kapoor to recover incriminating documents related to suspicious transactions. The PMLA court has extended the ED custody of Kapoor till March 20.

(This copy will be updated once we get a response from the Wadhawans)