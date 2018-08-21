Wadhawan Global Capital launches wealth management business in India 

Financial services group, Wadhawan Global Capital, on Tuesday announced its foray into wealth management business with the introduction of WGC Wealth.

The wealth management arm will be serving clients across the Ultra High Networth Individuals (Ultra HNI), HNI and affluent segment.

Commenting on the launch, Kapil Wadhawan, Chairman, WGC said: “With an increase in upwardly mobile and wealthy Indians, the wealth management business with a distinct trust, technology, transparency-driven and advisory-led approach is a logical next step for us to add to our business lines.”

WGC Wealth will be offering investments, lending, succession, planning and protection services for investors in India.

“The potential of the wealth management industry in India is undisputed, and there is an opportunity to build the business by offering right advice and differentiated experience to client."

The wealth management firm has its presence across 9 cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Goa, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh.

The parent company, Wadhawan Global Capital, manages assets worth USD 22 billion across its lending, investment, and protection platforms. It is the promoter entity of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), Aadhar Housing Finance, Avanse Financial Services, DHFL General Insurance, Arthveda Fund Manager’s, DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance and DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers.

It has partnered with financial institutions such as International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Washington and Prudential Financial Inc in United States.

The company also has a London-based wholly-owned subsidiary Wadhawan Global Capital (UK).